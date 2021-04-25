Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCLI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

