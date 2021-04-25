BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$4.65 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

