Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

