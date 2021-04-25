Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

