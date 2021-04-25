Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 135,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

