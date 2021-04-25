Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,225.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.