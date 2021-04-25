Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Packaging Co. of America worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

