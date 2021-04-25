Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.30% of A. O. Smith worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

