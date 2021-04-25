BOOM Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $579,990.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.