BonFi (BNF) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $777,136.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00065542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00094423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00682062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.86 or 0.07961799 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.