Bokf Na Sells 82 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

