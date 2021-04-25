Bokf Na Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

