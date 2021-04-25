Bokf Na Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

