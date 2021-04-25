Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bokf Na cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

