Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

