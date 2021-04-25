Bokf Na Buys 41,988 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

GLW stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.