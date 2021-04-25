Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Outperform

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.