Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

BOWFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

