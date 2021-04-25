BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Holdings Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE:LEO opened at $8.68 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.