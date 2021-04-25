BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $240.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.95.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.