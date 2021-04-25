BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 50,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

