bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.24) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.95). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

