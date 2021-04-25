Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 3rd (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

BRBS stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.