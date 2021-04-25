Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLN. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$467.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,000. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049 and sold 7,800 shares valued at $64,680.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

