BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

BL opened at $120.05 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

