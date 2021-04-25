Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading Down 6.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

BDIMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

