Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $121,297.88 and $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.