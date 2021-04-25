Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. EOG Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

87.7% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.39 -$41.74 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $17.38 billion 2.32 $2.73 billion $4.98 13.87

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35% EOG Resources -2.47% 5.86% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 EOG Resources 0 12 13 0 2.52

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 63.43%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $72.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Birchcliff Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

