BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Up 1%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. 312,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 759,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

BioLargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.