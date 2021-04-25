BidiPass Achieves Market Capitalization of $556,221.86 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $556,221.86 and $25,641.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00064742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00679572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.98 or 0.07681331 BTC.

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

