BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Boosted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

