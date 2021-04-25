BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

