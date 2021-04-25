Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

