Berenberg Bank Raises Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Price Target to GBX 200

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sigma Capital Group stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.09. Sigma Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Sigma Capital Group Company Profile
