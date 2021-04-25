Berenberg Bank Raises Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Price Target to GBX 200

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sigma Capital Group stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.09. Sigma Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sigma Capital Group Company Profile

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

