Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.00 ($180.00).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.