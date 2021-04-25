Beowulf Price Tops $0.0115 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $3.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beowulf

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

