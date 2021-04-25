Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $91.13 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,265.68 or 0.02546972 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $91.13 million and $3.72 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00045451 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00304110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

