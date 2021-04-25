BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.