BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

XOM stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

