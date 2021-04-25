BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

