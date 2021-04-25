BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,757,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

