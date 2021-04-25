BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

NYSE:KSU opened at $301.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

