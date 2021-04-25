Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

