Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.