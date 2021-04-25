Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

FALN opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

