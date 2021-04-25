Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 358,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $32.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.