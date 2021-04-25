Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 211.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $851,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.