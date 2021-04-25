Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Issue Dividend of $1.91

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.9124 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Basf stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Basf has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.