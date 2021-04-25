Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

