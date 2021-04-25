Barclays Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

